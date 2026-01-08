SMX Public Limited: Your Gold Bar Has a Better Memory Than You Do: How SMX Could Track Precious Metals

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Once upon a time, gold and silver lived mysterious lives. They were mined somewhere far away, melted down, traded hands in hushed rooms, stashed in vaults, worn on fingers, and occasionally lost in the couch cushions of history. Where did they come from? Who owned them before you? Were they responsibly sourced-or did they take a shady detour through a few international borders?

For centuries, no one really knew. Precious metals were glamorous... and incredibly forgetful.

Enter SMX (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW).

SMX is best known for its work tracking plastics and materials across global supply chains, but the same technology that can follow a piece of packaging from factory floor to recycling bin could just as easily keep tabs on gold, silver, and other valuable metals-without changing how they look, feel, or sparkle.

In other words: your gold bar could come with a verified backstory. And it wouldn't even need a passport.

SMX uses molecular marking and digital tracking technology to embed invisible identifiers directly into materials. These markers are microscopic, durable, and designed to survive real-world conditions-heat, pressure, transport, manufacturing, and time. Think of it less like a sticker and more like DNA for stuff.

Applied to precious metals, that means gold could be tagged at the source-at the mine itself-and then tracked as it's refined, traded, stored, sold, and reused. Every step of its journey could be logged on a secure digital platform, creating a verifiable chain of custody that follows the metal wherever it goes.

Why does this matter to regular people who are not hoarding bullion in Swiss vaults?

For starters: trust.

Today, consumers are increasingly concerned about where products come from and what impact they have. "Ethically sourced" gold sounds great on a website, but proving it is another story. With SMX-style tracking, a jeweler could show that a ring's gold didn't come from conflict zones, illegal mining operations, or environmentally destructive practices. The metal's history wouldn't be marketing-it would be data.

Then there's fraud. Counterfeit gold bars and silver coins are very real things. If you've ever seen a YouTube video of someone drilling into a "solid gold" bar only to find something... less solid inside, you know the anxiety is justified. Molecular tracking adds an extra layer of authentication, making it much harder for fake metals to pass as the real thing.

There's also the investment angle. As precious metals increasingly move into tokenized markets and digital trading platforms, verified provenance becomes critical. A digitally tracked gold asset isn't just shiny-it's validated. That matters to institutional investors, regulators, and anyone who prefers their wealth storage drama-free.

And finally, there's sustainability. Metals are endlessly recyclable, but once they lose their identity, it's hard to measure impact. Tracking allows companies and governments to understand how much gold or silver is being reused, where losses occur, and how circular the system actually is-not just how circular it claims to be.

So no, your necklace won't start texting you. Your silverware won't snitch on you to the IRS. But with SMX-style technology, precious metals could quietly become some of the most transparent materials on Earth.

Gold has always been valuable. Now it might finally be accountable.

