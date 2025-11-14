RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Companies Congratulates Former Client Cidara Therapeutics on Its $9.2 Billion Acquisition by Merck

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today congratulated its former client, Cidara Therapeutics, on its acquisition by Merck for approximately $9.2 billion.

RedChip began introducing Cidara to its global microcap and small-cap investor network in 2021, when the company's market capitalization was under $100 million and its groundbreaking antiviral and antifungal programs were still largely undiscovered by the broader investment community.

"Cidara's journey from a sub-$100 million emerging growth story to a multibillion-dollar strategic acquisition by Merck is exactly the type of transformational outcome RedChip seeks to spotlight for investors," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "We were proud to share the Cidara story at a time when its innovative Cloudbreak® platform and long-acting antiviral programs were just beginning to attract institutional attention. Seeing that early science culminate in one of the largest biotech acquisitions of the year validates both Cidara's vision and the importance of bringing promising small-cap opportunities to investors early."

As detailed in Merck's announcement, the acquisition centers on CD388, Cidara's investigational long-acting, strain-agnostic antiviral designed to prevent influenza infection in individuals at high risk of complications. CD388, now in Phase 3 development, was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA and is viewed as a potentially first-in-class seasonal prevention solution with global commercial potential.

"Cidara exemplifies the type of emerging blue-chip story that aligns with RedChip's 33-year mission," Gentry added. "We congratulate the Cidara team on this extraordinary milestone and look forward to continuing our work discovering tomorrow's leading innovators today."

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

