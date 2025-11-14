Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Stinger Resources Inc. (CSE: STNG) (the "Company" or "Stinger Resources") reports that effective November 13, 2025, it has cancelled an aggregate of 707,000 incentive stock options previously granted on March 19, 2021, and having an exercise price of $0.195.

About Stinger Resources Inc.:

Stinger Resources holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Gold Hill property located in the headwaters of the Wild Horse River near Fort Steele.

In addition, Stinger Resources owns 100% of the Silver Side property , as well as an optioned interest in the Ample Goldmax property located in other areas of the Province of British Columbia.

