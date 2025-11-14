Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to provide the following operational update regarding the ongoing bulk sample program at the Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ) located within the Company's 100%-owned Golden Promise property in central Newfoundland.

The bulk sample program, conducted in partnership with Novamera Inc. utilizing their Surgical Mining technology, was originally scheduled to begin in early July with completion targeted for September. However, the program has experienced significant delays and unexpected equipment challenges, particularly related to parts availability and repeated issues with the directional drilling head, as to be expected with a new and innovative technology.





Bulk Sample Operational Activities at JMZ Site

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/274606_aee3580924aa6bea_002full.jpg

These challenges in bringing a new, innovative technology into practical, real-world application have caused delays, and Novamera has made it clear that these issues have contributed to cost overruns and extraordinary expenses that have exceeded their initial budget.



CURRENT DRILLING PROGRESS as we stand Now :



The Drill is now turning and progressing at a rate of approximately 2 meters per day.

With overburden removal completed and casing now installed, drilling has advanced to approximately 29 metres to date. The hole is entering a geological zone defined by Great Atlantic's 2024 historic drilling (GP24-157, 158, 160, 161, 162, 163 and 164) where drill core assays within this target area included 12.9 - 60.2 g/t gold in eight vein intercepts (core length samples ranging from 0.44 meters to 1.67 meters) (see news releases on Great Atlantic website for gold bearing drill intercepts).





Bulk Sample Drill

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/274606_aee3580924aa6bea_003full.jpg

PROGRAM STATUS, AND POTENTIAL EARLY COMPLETION:

Novamera is currently in discussions with Great Atlantic, and the group is evaluating whether the remaining target areas can still be reached without the directional head being operational should issues continue unresolved. As well Discussions with Novamera continue regarding additional costs over runs and any additional funding that mat be required to complete the entire program.

Novamera has confirmed it will make best efforts to complete the remaining portion of the first of three large-diameter bulk sample holes. However, ongoing issues with the directional head and significant cost overruns may affect continuation, all parties are working to resolving these issues.

Preliminary estimates from Novamera to Great Atlantic indicate a possible additional $1,000,000 in funding above the programs original budget may be needed to complete the balance of the planned program.

Once Great Atlantic receives concrete and detailed updates from Novamera regarding the technical issues being resolved, as well as any additional steps that may need to be addressed, and a final summary from Novamera on the budget expenditures-specifically outlining any remaining shortfalls required to complete the program-we will report back with the go-forward plan. This information will be shared as new updates become available.

ABOUT GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP.:

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in Atlantic Canada, following a Project Generation model emphasizing gold, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, antimony, and tungsten.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

___



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/274606_aee3580924aa6bea_004full.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/274606_aee3580924aa6bea_005full.jpg

