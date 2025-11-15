On November 10 local time, the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) opened in Belem, a city in northern Brazil. As one of the activities at the China Pavilion of COP30, the Side Event on Ecological Civilization and Beautiful China Practice was held simultaneously, focusing on ecological civilization, sharing China's experience, and building global consensus.

Addressing the topic of green transformation in traditional industries, You Yalin, Deputy Party Secretary of Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd., shared the company's green transformation practices and experiences from the perspective of a traditional Chinese liquor producer.

"We hope that every bottle of Moutai not only delivers a feast of flavor, but also conveys the idea of harmony between humans and nature. We aim to contribute China's wisdom and Moutai's practices to tackling global climate change and promoting sustainable development, and to develop a green growth model that can serve as a reference for the global liquor industry," he said.

According to You, Moutai upholds "ecological priority and green development" as its core philosophy, firmly safeguarding the ecological integrity of the Chishui River Basin. The company has implemented a range of initiatives in areas such as water resource management, biodiversity conservation, green energy transition, climate action, and circular resource utilization, achieving a comprehensive green and low-carbon transformation across its entire production process. Meanwhile, Moutai has been actively exploring replicable and scalable solutions for river basin ecological protection and industrial decarbonization, contributing both Chinese wisdom and Moutai's practices to the global effort against climate change and for sustainable development.

Kweichow Moutai has established a sustainability framework centered on ESG principles, advancing ecological compensation and collaborative industrial innovation to successfully transform "lucid waters and lush mountains" into "invaluable assets." To date, the company has invested a total of 400 million yuan (US$ 56 million) in ecological restoration and biodiversity conservation in the Chishui River Basin, and has established a national "Two Mountains" practice and innovation base, along with a national-level "Green Factory."

