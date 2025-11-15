Pawel Czarnecki's small but mighty, mid-engine rally-inspired build will be immortalized as a 1:64 Hot Wheels® die-cast car sold around the world

Thousands of vehicles from 16 countries competed in the 2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the world's most iconic brand portfolios, has announced the 2025 winner of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour-the world's largest traveling car show. During the virtual Global Grand Finale on November 15, Pawel Czarnecki's custom FIAT 126B, which began its journey by winning the Poland Tour stop, was crowned the global champion. The car will now be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and transformed by the Hot Wheels design team into a 1:64 scale die-cast collectible sold worldwide.

While Poland never hosted an official Group B rally event, Czarnecki's Fiat 126P Bis was created to conquer what the tight technical stages of the Carpathian Mountains may have looked like. With more than 2,500 hours of hands-on wrenching and an additional 800 hours of 3D printing components, the car perfectly embodies the "Garage Spirit" mentality that the Hot Wheels judges look for in every submission. Its dramatically widened stance, flip-forward front section, and functional aerodynamic features pay homage to 1980s rally design while delivering genuine performance on both asphalt and gravel.

Though modest in size, the Fiat packs a serious, performance-driven punch. Powered by a Fiat Uno 1.4 Turbo producing 200 horsepower, paired with a Nissan 200SX GT28 turbocharger and a built Fiat Punto GT gearbox, it delivers rally-ready performance. The car features a custom coilover suspension, a body widened by 18.5 inches (47 cm), period-correct HTN Motorsport three-piece wheels, Fiat Uno brakes, a flip-forward hood for rapid repairs and adjustments, and a full roll cage blending historical inspiration with modern fabrication to bring this Polish rally vision to life.

"From its roots in the U.S. to stops across 16 countries, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour has grown into a truly global celebration of creativity and the automotive community," said Ted Wu, Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel. "Car enthusiasts in Poland have shown incredible support for the Tour over the years, and Pawel Czarnecki's custom Fiat exemplifies the talent and imagination that fans from Poland and around the world bring to the Hot Wheels Legends Tour."

This year, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour introduced a new winner selection process. Each participating region-the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM)-hosted its own regional final, with the three regional champions advancing to compete in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour Global Grand Finale.

The 2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour runners-up included U.S. regional finalist Clint DeVine's Chevy S10 from Kansas City, and LATAM regional finalist Jesus Daniel Payan Gastelum's VW Beetle pickup truck conversion from Mexico. Inspired by his grandmother's love of antiques and his Texas upbringing, DeVine's 1990 Chevy S10 features a striking patina and a western-style hauler bed. Gastelum's one-of-a-kind VW Beetle was converted into an off-road pickup truck and fitted with an upgraded suspension and 37-inch tires for a substantial lift. Photos of both runners-up can be found HERE.

Hosted by motorsports ambassador Jarod DeAnda, this year's Hot Wheels Legends Tour Global Grand Finale showcased three incredible builds from around the world. Tasked with choosing the entry that best represents authenticity, creativity and garage spirit, the panel of judges featured:

Jay Leno, TV host and car enthusiast

Michael Cimino, Actor and car culture enthusiast

Therese Lahlouh, Race car driver

Nhu Tran, Automotive content creator

Hert Life, Automotive content creator

Juca, Automotive content creator

Bryan Benedict, Hot Wheels key principal designer

Craig Callum, Hot Wheels senior designer

Celebrating car builders and enthusiasts worldwide, the 2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour traveled to 16 countries, including 11 regional stops across the United States. New Tour stops included Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), Peru and Turkey. Over the course of the Tour, Hot Wheels designers and local automotive experts evaluated more than thousands of vehicle entries, with millions of fans attending events worldwide.

Since its launch in 2018 to celebrate Hot Wheels' 50th anniversary, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1 has grown from a U.S.-based series of local Walmart events into the world's largest traveling car show, attracting builders and automotive fans through live and virtual events. Previous champions include the inaugural 2018-winning 2JetZ, 2019-winning THE NASH, 2020-winning 1970 Pontiac® Firebird, 2021-winning 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser, 2022-winning "Texas Toot," an ultra-custom 1992 Autozam Scrum micro truck, 2023-winning 1990 Mazda MX-5 roadster nicknamed "Chimera," and last year's winner, a 1968 custom-built Ford Falcon nicknamed "La Liebre."

To learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, visit www.HotWheels.com/Legends.

