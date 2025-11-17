

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Collins Aerospace, part of RTX (RTX), has been chosen by Qatar Airways to equip its fleet of 52 Boeing 787 aircraft with the Ascentia analytics solution. The announcement, made at the Dubai Air Show, highlights how Ascentia will reshape Qatar Airways' approach to fleet maintenance by enhancing reliability, lowering costs, and delivering a more seamless travel experience for passengers.



RTX noted that the Ascentia platform harnesses aircraft sensor data, comparing real-time information with historic fleet records and advanced statistical models. This enables continuous monitoring of system conditions and generates predictive insights into component health and performance. By leveraging these insights, airlines can reduce unscheduled maintenance, minimize aircraft downtime, and improve punctuality.



With its predictive and prognostic capabilities, Ascentia also helps airlines plan aircraft downtime more effectively, optimize resource allocation, and refine spare parts provisioning. These improvements not only cut costs but also strengthen operational efficiency across the fleet.



