

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nitto Denko Corp. (6988.T) announced the extension of its partnership with the ATP for another five years, running through 2030. Under this renewed agreement, Nitto will continue as the Title Partner of the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season-ending championship, in collaboration with the ATP and the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP).



Since 2017, Nitto has held the role of Title Partner for the Nitto ATP Finals, which mark the climax of the men's professional tennis season. The tournament showcases the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, delivering high-level competition and global attention. With this extension, the event will remain in Italy through 2030, reinforcing its position as one of the sport's most celebrated annual showcases.



