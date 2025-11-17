

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HD Hyundai XiteSolution said it has received an order for 230 electric forklifts from Empresas Polar in Venezuela. The order includes a total of 230 units-178 2-ton class electric forklifts and 52 electric forklifts in the 3-ton and 4.5-ton classes-which will be supplied by January 2026. The contract is valued at over 10 billion won.



The company said the achievement is due to its early recognition of the growing demand for electrification in the region. Also, HD Hyundai XiteSolution plans to participate in upcoming bids from the Empresas Polar.



