Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

14-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.023082 4.873063 5.896145 40791850 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.002392 5.839216 5.841608

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B5N0P849 7078087 1.023082 Sub Total 8.A 7078087 1.023082%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2025 03/12/2025 Cash 66341 0.009589 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/12/2025 09/12/2025 Cash 478000 0.069091 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/03/2026 26/03/2026 Cash 30333 0.004384 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/03/2026 27/03/2026 Cash 9634 0.001393 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/03/2026 30/03/2026 Cash 239016 0.034548 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2026 02/04/2026 Cash 146493 0.021174 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 Cash 728186 0.105254 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/04/2026 27/04/2026 Cash 551991 0.079786 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/05/2026 08/05/2026 Cash 358302 0.051790 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2026 02/06/2026 Cash 15116 0.002185 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/07/2026 01/07/2026 Cash 798192 0.115372 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/08/2026 10/08/2026 Cash 1559524 0.225417 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/10/2026 01/10/2026 Cash 4129 0.000597 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/11/2026 03/11/2026 Cash 2860649 0.413485 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/12/2026 04/12/2026 Cash 2489072 0.359776 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/12/2026 23/12/2026 Cash 19257315 2.783495 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 95 0.000014 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/05/2030 02/05/2030 Cash 4121375 0.595713 Sub Total 8.B2 33713763 4.873063%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.873062 5.697569% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

12. Date of Completion

14-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom