Metalsource Mining Inc.: Metalsource Mining Announces Drilling Contract

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalSource Mining Corp. (CSE: MSM) (FSE: E9Z) (OTCQB:SFRIF) ("MetalSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a drilling contract with "Boart Longyear", who will be mobilizing to the Company's flagship properties in North Carolina, Silver Hill & Byrd Pilot, in the first week of December.

Under the agreement Boart Longyear will complete a minimum of 2,000 metres of core drilling to test high-priority target zones which will be identified through mapping, sampling, geophysical and historic work.

Joe Cullen, CEO of MetalSource Mining, commented:

"Securing Boart Longyear for our inaugural drill program is an important milestone for MetalSource. Their experience and technical capabilities make them an excellent fit for this project. We are extremely excited to begin testing these priority targets, and we look forward to updating shareholders once the drill crew arrives on site and drilling is ready to commence."

Silver Hill Project

Located in the Carolina Terrane, the property is underlain by volcaniclastic and volcano-sedimentary rocks predominantly of Neoproterozoic and Cambrian age. This terrane has been suggested to be an extension of the Avalon Terrane. The property is 1,128 acres located in Davidson County, North Carolina. As the first significant discovery and first silver-producing mine in America, there is an extensive drillhole database, underground mapping, historic dumps and underground chip samples which comprise the historic dataset. This mineralization is currently known to extend to 550m from surface, in a steeply trending series of lenses, which remain open in multiple directions.Bolstering these historic records, recent surface sampling contained results including SH25-003 containing 444g/t Ag, 17.7 g/t Au, 8.61% Pb and 0.507% Zn.

Byrd-Pilot Mountain Project

Located in central North Carolina, within the Carolina Terrane. Early USGS work in the 1980s flagged the area as possibly hosting a porphyry gold-copper system, subsequent work demonstrated broad gold mineralization in soils, trenches, and shallow RC drilling, coincident with strong self-potential anomalies. Geology shows intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration, high-sulfidation signatures, and high-alumina minerals (like Haile and Brewer deposits to the south), suggesting potential for a large epithermal or porphyry-related gold system. Geologic modelling indicates east-west trend to the identified mineralization, open in multiple directions, with oxidation noted down to a depth of 30m. No drilling has tested the Meridian discovery zone since those 1980s campaigns, leaving potential for significant resource expansion through work commitments of the agreement.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Rory Kutluoglu, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About MetalSource Mining

MetalSource Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

