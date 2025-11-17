EV drivers of any car brand using the EV Driver by WEX app can now charge at one of Europe's largest and most reliable charging networks, benefitting from low-cost fast charging across 1,500+ locations.

WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced integration with the Tesla Supercharger network, adding over 20,000 fast-charging points across 1,500+ locations to its platform.

The move significantly expands charging options for WEX's customers, particularly in areas where high-power charging has been limited or expensive. By bringing Tesla Superchargers into their ecosystem, WEX gives drivers access to competitively priced fast charging with speeds up to 250 kW, increasing availability of high-power charging stations by 10%.

WEX customers already use the EV Driver by WEX app to charge at over 1 million charging points throughout Europe. Now, they can access Tesla Superchargers with the same seamless experience: comparing real-time pricing across all networks, planning optimal routes, tracking sessions, and managing payments in one unified platform regardless of the charging network they choose.

"Providing access to Tesla Superchargers through the WEX platform is a win for drivers and fleet managers," said Jay Dearborn, WEX's chief operating officer, International. "Drivers get effortless, reliable access to one of Europe's largest fast-charging networks. Fleet managers gain the clarity and control they count on from WEX, with unified payments, smarter route planning, and more predictable charging costs. This update helps make EV operations simpler, more transparent, and ready for what's next."

How it works

Drivers have two flexible options to access Tesla Superchargers:

Via EV Driver by WEX: Select a Tesla Supercharger location and compare pricing with nearby alternatives. After selecting a connector, start a charging session from the app.

Via Tesla app: Add your WEX EV charge card as a payment method in the Tesla app and start a charging session there. Payments and billing remain in one place and are processed by WEX. Tesla drivers benefit from plug-and-charge convenience.

The integration is live now across all Tesla Supercharger locations for both Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles.

For more information on WEX EV charging options, please visit the WEX EV Solutions website.

