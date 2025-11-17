Changan Automobile attended COP30 in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21, joining the "China Business Power Driving Global Climate Transition" forum hosted by the China Chamber of International Commerce. The company exchanged views with international organizations, enterprises, and research institutions on exploring collaborative pathways for the automotive industry's green transition.

While green mobility is a global trend, fragmented carbon regulations have increased compliance costs for automakers. New mandates like the EU Battery Regulation now require mandatory carbon footprint accounting, creating significant carbon barriers. Changan Automobile stressed that achieving mutual recognition of standards is crucial it ensures fair competition and drives industry-wide low-carbon transition.

As a key player in China's automotive industry, Changan actively contributes to rule co-construction by collaborating with Green NCAP, China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC), and Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug überwachungsverein (DEKRA) to jointly develop the Guidelines for Sino-European Automotive Carbon Footprint Accounting, Verification, and Mutual Recognition, as well as working with the IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute and other organizations to establish the Product Category Rules (PCR) under the International Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) system, thereby promoting international standard alignment.

Simultaneously, Changan is committed to its own full-chain decarbonization efforts, focusing on Life-Cycle Carbon Emissions (LCCE) management across raw materials, production, usage, and recycling. Through internal action, it aims to explore replicable solutions to address the challenges posed by fragmented carbon regulations.

On the production front, Changan has implemented 198 efficiency improvements and process optimizations, with over 97 percent coverage of reusable packaging. Regarding energy structure, Changan has built photovoltaic power stations at 12 bases, with a total installed capacity exceeding 200 MW, generating nearly 200 million kWh of green electricity annually, reducing carbon emissions by 173,000 tons, with over 20 million kWh of surplus electricity fed back into the grid.

Changan's practices demonstrate that strengthening standard mutual recognition, sharing key technologies, and deepening data collaboration can help create a fairer global playing field for the automotive industry. This approach can accelerate green and inclusive development, build trust, and unlock significant sustainability benefits. Looking ahead, Changan will maintain an open approach, foster global consensus, break down green barriers, and collaborate with partners worldwide to build a fair and sustainable automotive future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117352415/en/

Contacts:

Global PR team, global@changan.com.cn