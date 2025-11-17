Camino Minerals Corp: Camino Completes C$5.6 Million Investment with Strategic Investors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTC:CAMZF) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its -brokered private placement (the "Financing") of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") previously announced in its news release dated November 12, 2025. Under the Financing, the Company issued an aggregate of 15,554,666 Shares at an issue price of $0.36 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,599,680. Participants in the Financing included two new key shareholders, Elemental Royalties (formerly EMX Royalty Corp.) and Continental General Insurance Company, as well as certain insiders of Camino.

The gross proceeds of the Financing will be applied towards corporate working capital, legal expenses, engineering studies, project development, and general administrative expenses. The Shares issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on March 15, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

For further details with respect to insider participation in the Financing, please see the Company's news release dated November 12, 2025. The Financing remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

Separately, the Company also completed the issuance of an aggregate of 5,833,334 Shares to Santiago Metals Investment Holdings II SLU and Santiago Metals Investment Holdings II-A LLC, as announced in the Company's news release dated November 12, 2025.

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. Camino is focused on developing copper producing assets such as the construction-ready Puquios copper mine in Chile, and advancing its IOCG Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and development, and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for exploration discovery drilling to add to its NI 43-101 resources. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is typically (though not always) identified by words such as "plan", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information in the release includes statements related to the Financing, including the use of proceeds therefrom. Although the Company considers the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities may be different than those expected by management, that the Financing may not be fully subscribed or completed on the terms described herein, that the Company may be unable to obtain or will experience delays in obtaining any required authorizations and approvals and the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

