

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - With the holiday season nearing soon, retail behemoth Walmart, Inc. has unveiled thousands of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, promising bigger savings.



The retailer's new Black Friday Deals are available starting November 25 to November 30, and exclusive Cyber Monday steals are dropping December 1.



The Black Friday event starts online on Tuesday, November 25 at 12 a.m. ET, expanding to stores on Friday, November 28 at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members get five hours early access online beginning November 24 at 7 p.m. ET.



On Monday, December 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET, thousands more deals will drop exclusively on Walmart.com, with five hours early access for Walmart+ members beginning November 30 at 7 p.m. ET.



Black Friday and Cyber Monday events in store and online come with thousands of deals under $20, new brands up to 60 percent off, and the fastest, easiest holiday shopping experience yet.



Black Friday Deals include 20' Rock It Kids Bike at $60.00, a drop from $98.00; 85' TCL 4K Roku TV - Special Buy at $498.00; Blackstone 28' Outdoor Griddle with Hood - at $157.00, down from $224.00; and Carote 15-piece Cookware Set at $53.99, compared to its price of $199.99, among others.



The offers also include Dyson Supersonic Nural at $259.99, Hotel Style Bath Towels - Special Buy at $5.00; Playstation Controllers at $54.00; and SmART Sketcher 2.0 at $89.99.



Further, Cyber Monday deals, among others, include Beautiful Drew Chair by Drew Barrymore at $218.00; Callaway Men's 12-piece Golf Club Set at $359.00; Donner Kids Electric Drums at $36.99, and Greenworks 24v Brushless 4 Tool Combo Kit at $139.00.



Express Delivery is available in as little as 30 minutes. Walmart expects to deliver to 95 percent of U.S. households in three hours or less this season, with the retailer's fastest delivery to date in only 4 minutes.



From October 7 through 12, Walmart had unveiled the first deals event of the holiday season offering tens of thousands of offers with early savings.



