

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds affiliated with CD&R, a private investment firm, in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of $10.3 billion. Sealed Air stockholders will receive $42.15 in cash per share. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026. Sealed Air will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be traded on the NYSE upon the closing of the transaction.



Sealed Air said it can solicit additional acquisition proposals during a go-shop period of 30 days from the signing of the agreement, with an additional 15 days to negotiate a definitive agreement with qualifying parties.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



