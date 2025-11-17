

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI), Monday announced C.D. Baer Pettit's decision to retire from the position of President and Chief Operating Officer next year.



However, Pettit will continue to serve as President and a Director until March 1, 2026, and will remain as an advisor to the company for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition.



Following his retirement, Jorge Mina has been appointed COO, in addition to his role as Head of Analytics.



Meanwhile, the company's Chief Executive Officer Henry Fernandez will assume the role of President.



In the pre-market hours, MSCI is trading at $563.75, down 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News