

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aramark (ARMK) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $87.14 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $122.41 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $151.78 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $5.048 billion from $4.416 billion last year.



Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $87.14 Mln. vs. $122.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $5.048 Bln vs. $4.416 Bln last year.



