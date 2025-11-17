Advenica AB: Advenica wins order worth 2,6 MSEK from an existing defence customer

Advenica has won an order on data diodes from a defence customer in Northern Europe worth 2,6 MSEK.

Advenica has served national security for decades. For our defence customers we specialise in high-assurance data protection for critical communications, including those classified up to top-secret classification. Our extensive experience in defence has taught us not only to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions but also to ensure a seamless and reliable experience every step of the way.



Data diodes are essential for ensuring one-way data transfer between the most critical systems. Advenica's hardware-based data diodes meet the demands of customers with the highest security requirements - those who protect people and nations.



Advenica has received an order from an existing defence customer in Northern Europe on data diodes. The order will be delivered immediately.

We are proud of the renewed trust. When it comes to protecting critical national information, our government clients choose not just technology - they choose a partner who understands their needs and delivers with precision and dedication. Marie Bengtsson, CEO at Advenica

About Advenica

Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth with the name ADVE. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB, www.redeye.se