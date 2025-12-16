Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
So sehen echte Chancen aus: Starke Phase-1-Ergebnisse, fallender Kurs
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AEHV | ISIN: SE0006219473 | Ticker-Symbol: 65R
Frankfurt
16.12.25 | 08:04
1,266 Euro
-3,06 % -0,040
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVENICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVENICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2025 14:25 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Advenica AB: Advenica wins order worth 1,2 MSEK from Swedish authority customer

Advenica has won an order on data diodes and a customised solution from a Swedish authority. The order is worth 1,2 MSEK.

Data diodes are essential for ensuring one-way data transfer between the most critical systems. Advenica's hardware-based data diodes meet the demands of customers with the highest security requirements. Advenica has now received an order on data diodes and a customisation of the proxy software Data Diode Engine.


Delivery begins immediately and continues during Q1 2026.


Choosing Advenica reflects strong trust not only in our technology, but also in how customer-focused and flexible we are in customising our software.

Marie Bengtsson, CEO at Advenica


For further information, please contact:
Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica AB, +46 (0) 703 860 032 marie.bengtsson@advenica.com


The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:25 CET on December 16, 2025.

About Advenica

Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth with the name ADVE. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB, www.redeye.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.