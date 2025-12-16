Advenica AB: Advenica wins order worth 1,2 MSEK from Swedish authority customer

Advenica has won an order on data diodes and a customised solution from a Swedish authority. The order is worth 1,2 MSEK.

Data diodes are essential for ensuring one-way data transfer between the most critical systems. Advenica's hardware-based data diodes meet the demands of customers with the highest security requirements. Advenica has now received an order on data diodes and a customisation of the proxy software Data Diode Engine.



Delivery begins immediately and continues during Q1 2026.



Choosing Advenica reflects strong trust not only in our technology, but also in how customer-focused and flexible we are in customising our software. Marie Bengtsson, CEO at Advenica



Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth with the name ADVE. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB, www.redeye.se