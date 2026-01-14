Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: A2AEHV | ISIN: SE0006219473
Frankfurt
14.01.26 | 08:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2026 17:20 Uhr
Advenica AB: Advenica wins order worth 10 MSEK from a Swedish authority

Advenica has won an order from a Swedish authority regarding development of a secure file transfer solution. The order is worth 10 MSEK.

Advenica has contributed with is specialised expertise to Sweden's national security and total defence during decades. The company has now been selected to deliver a secure file transfer solution for use within the total defence, commissioned by a Swedish authority. The tailored solution will be mainly based on Advenica's File Security Screener. File Security Screener is a high-security solution for file import combining Advenica's market-leading data diode technology with malicious code scanning.


The order includes development work and will be delivered during the first three quarters of 2026.


File transfer at the highest security level
The File Security Screener (FSS) enables file import to sensitive networks without compromising the integrity and confidentiality of the receiving system. The solution automatically handles malware scanning of all files transferred between different network domains while at the same time assuring separation of the connected networks.


This order is a testament showing that all parts of our wider offering is relevant and important for society's core organisations. Our superior service-level and ability to translate customer needs into well-defined assignments yet again proves successful.

Marie Bengtsson, CEO at Advenica



For further information, please contact:
Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica AB, +46 (0) 703 860 032 marie.bengtsson@advenica.com


The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:20 CET on January 14, 2026.

About Advenica

Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth with the name ADVE. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB, www.redeye.se

