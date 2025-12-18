Advenica AB: Advenica wins deal worth 58 MSEK from Swedish authority

Advenica has received an order from a Swedish authority on product development. The order is worth 58 MSEK.

Advenica is a well-established and trusted supplier of cybersecurity solutions to defence customers, both in Sweden and internationally. These are customers whose business requires high assurance solutions to secure the most sensitive information.

An order regarding continued development of a cryptography product has been received from a Swedish authority. Delivery of the order, which is parts of the company's Design House business, will be made continuously during the three first quarters of 2026.

We are proud to deliver encryption systems to authorities that meet the highest demands - because when security matters most, there is no room for compromise.



Marie Bengtsson, CEO at Advenica

For further information, please contact:

Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica AB, +46 (0) 703 860 032 marie.bengtsson@advenica.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:40 CET on December 18, 2025.

