

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire biotechnology company Halda Therapeutics OpCo, Inc. for $3.05 billion in cash.



Halda is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a proprietary Regulated Induced Proximity TArgeting Chimera (RIPTAC) platform to develop oral, targeted therapies for multiple types of solid tumors, including prostate cancer.



Johnson & Johnson said the proposed acquisition will further strengthen its deep oncology pipeline with an exciting lead asset in prostate cancer and a platform capable of treating multiple cancers and diseases beyond oncology, providing a potential mid- and long-term catalyst for growth.



Halda's lead candidate, HLD-0915, is a clinical-stage therapy for prostate cancer, of which new diagnoses are projected to reach 1.7 million globally by 2030. The acquisition also includes several earlier candidates for breast, lung and multiple other tumor types.



Halda's pipeline and platform may also enable the creation of novel targeted therapies beyond oncology.



The transaction will be accounted for as a business combination and is expected to close within the next few months, subject to antitrust clearance and other customary closing conditions.



Johnson & Johnson expects dilution in 2026 of $0.15 to Adjusted Earnings Per Share due to short-term financing and a non-recurring charge related to the equity awards for Halda employees upon closing.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News