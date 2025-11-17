Chart Industries, Inc.: Chart Industries Announces CEO Jill Evanko to Assume Senior Advisor Role in 2026

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) ("Chart" or the "Company") has announced that Jill Evanko, President, CEO and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, will step down from her current roles to accept a new executive opportunity at a privately owned company, effective in early 2026. Ms. Evanko will continue as a senior advisor to Chart until the completion of the pending acquisition of the Company by Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities and oversight. The Board intends to appoint an interim CEO from within the Chart organization.

Under Ms. Evanko's leadership over the last nine years, Chart has undergone a period of significant growth, as she helped architect the Company's long-term strategic focus on energy- and industrial end markets. These initiatives exponentially expanded the Company's projects and harnessed the value of Chart's advanced process technologies while driving enhanced revenue, expanded margins and improved customer satisfaction. Additionally, Ms. Evanko has been a driving force behind Chart's next-generation innovation priorities, overseeing Chart's expansion into high-growth sectors such as the carbon capture and the data center markets and led several transformative transactions, including the acquisition of Howden in 2023.

"On behalf of the entire Chart Board of Directors, I want to thank Jill for her innovative leadership and innumerable contributions to Chart over the past nine years," said Andrew Cichocki, Chairman of the Chart Board of Directors. "As CEO, Jill spearheaded the strategic evolution of Chart's portfolio, successfully building a world-class process technology and solution offering across high-growth sectors, including establishing an aftermarket, service and repair business. The global OneChart team continues preparing for the completion of the Baker Hughes transaction, which remains on track for mid-2026. To date, significant work has been undertaken to ensure a seamless integration of our complementary businesses. The Board has full confidence in the Chart team, and we are grateful that Jill will remain a resource to Chart."

Ms. Evanko stated, "It has been the greatest honor of my career to work alongside the Chart team and serve our customers and partners. I am extremely proud of all we have accomplished together and strongly believe that the Baker Hughes team are the right partners for Chart."

The Baker Hughes transaction has been approved by Chart shareholders, and the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired. It remains on track to close by mid-year 2026, subject to customary conditions and the receipt of the other applicable regulatory approvals.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company's unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 65 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

