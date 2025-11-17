VSEE Health, Inc. Delivers Robust Q3 2025 Revenue Growth Amid Telehealth Expansion: Total Revenues Reach $3.98 Million, Up 19% Year-Over-Year

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE), a pioneering provider of AI-powered telehealth solutions and high-acuity virtual care services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, as detailed in its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025.

In Q3 2025, VSee achieved total revenues of $3.98 million, a 19% increase from $3.35 million in the prior-year period, fueled by heightened demand for its integrated telehealth and professional services. Year-to-date through nine months, revenues climbed to $10.69 million, up 60% from $6.69 million in the comparable 2024 period, reflecting the full impact of the iDoc acquisition and expanded hospital partnerships. Gross margins remained resilient at 52%, supporting scalable growth as the company advances its pipeline of multi-year contracts projected to add millions in annualized recurring revenue.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights for Q3 2025:

Revenue Growth: telehealth fees surged 196% YoY to $1.44 million and patient fees rose 42% to $0.88 million, driven by expanded ICU and neurocritical care deployments across 25+ hospitals.

Cash Flow Optimization: Net cash used in operations for the nine months ended at $1.52 million, a 46% improvement from $2.82 million in 2024, bolstered by disciplined cost management and $1.69 million in financing inflows.

Balance Sheet Strength: Cash position grew to $0.47 million, with total assets at $18.71 million. Accounts receivable expanded to $2.58 million, signaling robust billing momentum from new contracts.

Strategic Milestones: Full activation of the $10M+ Level 1 hospital teleradiology deal, contributing to over 100,000 radiology reads; AI innovations like SOAP Notes reducing documentation time by 93%; and FedRAMP High status opening doors to billions in federal opportunities through 2030.

Pro Forma Financial Results

The unaudited pro forma financial information in the tables below summarizes the combined results of VSee Health's operations and iDoc's operations through September 30, 2025

For The Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Revenues $ 3,980,655 $ 3,354,437 $ 10,692,259 $ 6,686,998 Net Loss $ (289,745 ) $ (53,922,561 ) $ (6,862,468 ) $ (54,493,913 ) Weighted average shares: Basic and diluted 16,549,357 15,077,548 16,429,551 8,351,249 Net Loss per Share: Basic and diluted (0.02 ) (3.58 ) (0.42 ) (6.53 )

Management Summary

"Q3 2025 marks a critical milestone in VSEE's ascent as a telehealth leader, with revenue growth validating our focus on high-margin, AI-enhanced solutions that address clinician burnout and care access gaps," said Dr. Milton Chen and Dr. Imo Aisiku, Co-Chief Executive Officers of VSEE Health. "Our platform's seamless integrations with EHR systems and remote monitoring tools are empowering hospitals to optimize workflows, while our telehealth care expertise is capturing a larger share of the $455 billion federal telehealth opportunity. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, our 70% reduction in operating cash use year-to-date demonstrates prudent execution. With a robust pipeline and FedRAMP unlocking government deals, we're poised for profitability and exponential upside for our investors.

VSEE's dual-segment model-Healthcare Technology and Telehealth Services-continues to thrive, with the Technology segment generating $6.12 million YTD (up 11% YoY) from subscriptions and engineering fees, and Telehealth contributing $4.57 million from patient and institutional services. As the telehealth sector grows at a 23.84% CAGR through 2034, VSEE is uniquely positioned with its white-label platform, clinician staffing solutions, and remote diagnostics, targeting 3-5% reductions in hospital nursing costs and enhanced patient outcomes. Management reaffirms its commitment to value creation through innovation and execution.

VSEE HEALTH, INC.

(FKA DIGITAL HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, AND 2024 (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Restated) (Restated) Revenues Subscription fees $ 894,514 $ 1,037,457 $ 2,602,186 $ 3,080,085 Professional services and other fees 603,696 396,455 2,524,853 1,145,930 Technical engineering fees 163,523 806,456 993,493 1,284,345 Patient fees 882,529 623,198 2,069,565 654,718 Telehealth fees 1,436,393 485,971 2,499,662 516,540 Institutional fees - 4,900 2,500 5,380 Total revenues 3,980,655 3,354,437 10,692,259 6,686,998 Cost of revenues 1,907,359 569,734 5,170,500 1,890,557 Gross margin 2,073,296 2,784,703 5,521,759 4,796,441 Operating expenses Compensation and related benefits 1,213,678 1,730,369 4,543,136 3,536,689 Goodwill impairment charges - 56,675,210 - 56,675,210 General and administrative 2,917,139 2,218,289 7,122,202 2,997,525 Transaction expenses - 455,834 - 710,479 Total operating expenses 4,130,817 61,079,702 11,665,338 63,919,903 Net operating loss (2,057,521 ) (58,294,999 ) (6,143,579 ) (59,123,462 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (755,866 ) (115,385 ) (1,727,110 ) (466,530 ) Other (expense) income, net (5 ) (2 ) 183,004 - Change in fair value of financial instruments 2,828,647 5,737,606 1,412,351 6,285,706 Loss on extinguishment of loan - (645,979 ) (126,125 ) (645,979 ) Loss on issuance of financial instruments (305,000 ) (595,000 ) (443,020 ) (2,213,234 ) Total other income (expense), net 1,767,776 4,381,240 (700,900 ) 2,959,963 Loss before (provision for) benefit from income taxes (289,745 ) (53,913,759 ) (6,844,479 ) (56,163,499 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes - (8,802 ) (17,989 ) 1,669,586 Net loss (289,745 ) (53,922,561 ) (6,862,468 ) (54,493,913 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.02 ) $ (3.58 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (6.53 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 16,549,357 15,077,548 16,429,551 8,351,249

VSEE HEALTH, INC.

(FKA DIGITAL HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash 472,759 326,115 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,834,974 and $2,393,033 as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,578,490 1,716,370 Due from related party 284,614 531,656 Prepaids and other current assets 382,522 446,826 Total current assets $ 3,718,385 $ 3,020,967 Right-of-use assets, net 315,679 379,585 Intangible assets, net 9,337,504 10,995,000 Goodwill 4,916,694 4,916,694 Fixed assets, net 418,860 680,242 Total assets $ 18,707,122 $ 19,992,488 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,716,584 9,343,659 Deferred revenue 1,150,093 417,815 Due to related parties 51,900 51,900 Operating lease liabilities 85,575 72,836 Finance lease liabilities 184,106 328,833 Factoring payable 122,220 179,007 Encompass Purchase Liability 265,578 263,918 Equity Line of Credit 42,394 80,000 Quantum convertible note, related party at fair value 3,828,125 3,248,000 September 2024 Convertible Note, at fair value 2,043,760 2,094,000 Loan payable, related party 471,651 471,651 Line of credit 456,097 456,097 Notes payable, net of discount 1,944,710 433,983 Exchange Note, at fair value 1,028,158 1,499,000 Common stock issuance obligation 31,227 69,621 Total current liabilities $ 23,422,178 $ 19,010,320 Notes payable, less current portion, net of discount 589,374 593,941 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 203,689 269,338 Deferred revenue, net of current portion - 69,999 Deferred tax liabilities, net 67,379 67,378 Total liabilities $ 24,282,620 $ 20,010,976 Commitments, Contingencies, and Concentration Risk (Note 10) STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 6,158 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 1 1 Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,022,690 and 16,297,190 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,703 1,630 Additional paid-in capital 68,989,139 67,683,754 Accumulated deficit (74,566,341 ) (67,703,873 ) Total stockholders' deficit (5,575,498 ) (18,488 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 18,707,122 $ 19,992,488 The full Form 10-Q is available on the SEC's website and VSEE's investor relations page at www.vseehealth.com/investors . Theis available on the SEC's website and VSEE's investor relations page at

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.vseehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

