Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3XY | ISIN: US92919Y1029 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.11.25 | 22:00
0,742 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VSEE HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VSEE HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.11.2025 15:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VSEE Health, Inc. Delivers Robust Q3 2025 Revenue Growth Amid Telehealth Expansion: Total Revenues Reach $3.98 Million, Up 19% Year-Over-Year

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE), a pioneering provider of AI-powered telehealth solutions and high-acuity virtual care services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, as detailed in its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025.

In Q3 2025, VSee achieved total revenues of $3.98 million, a 19% increase from $3.35 million in the prior-year period, fueled by heightened demand for its integrated telehealth and professional services. Year-to-date through nine months, revenues climbed to $10.69 million, up 60% from $6.69 million in the comparable 2024 period, reflecting the full impact of the iDoc acquisition and expanded hospital partnerships. Gross margins remained resilient at 52%, supporting scalable growth as the company advances its pipeline of multi-year contracts projected to add millions in annualized recurring revenue.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights for Q3 2025:

  • Revenue Growth: telehealth fees surged 196% YoY to $1.44 million and patient fees rose 42% to $0.88 million, driven by expanded ICU and neurocritical care deployments across 25+ hospitals.

  • Cash Flow Optimization: Net cash used in operations for the nine months ended at $1.52 million, a 46% improvement from $2.82 million in 2024, bolstered by disciplined cost management and $1.69 million in financing inflows.

  • Balance Sheet Strength: Cash position grew to $0.47 million, with total assets at $18.71 million. Accounts receivable expanded to $2.58 million, signaling robust billing momentum from new contracts.

  • Strategic Milestones: Full activation of the $10M+ Level 1 hospital teleradiology deal, contributing to over 100,000 radiology reads; AI innovations like SOAP Notes reducing documentation time by 93%; and FedRAMP High status opening doors to billions in federal opportunities through 2030.

Pro Forma Financial Results

The unaudited pro forma financial information in the tables below summarizes the combined results of VSee Health's operations and iDoc's operations through September 30, 2025

For The Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Total Revenues

$

3,980,655

$

3,354,437

$

10,692,259

$

6,686,998

Net Loss

$

(289,745

)

$

(53,922,561

)

$

(6,862,468

)

$

(54,493,913

)

Weighted average shares:

Basic and diluted

16,549,357

15,077,548

16,429,551

8,351,249

Net Loss per Share:

Basic and diluted

(0.02

)

(3.58

)

(0.42

)

(6.53

)

Management Summary

"Q3 2025 marks a critical milestone in VSEE's ascent as a telehealth leader, with revenue growth validating our focus on high-margin, AI-enhanced solutions that address clinician burnout and care access gaps," said Dr. Milton Chen and Dr. Imo Aisiku, Co-Chief Executive Officers of VSEE Health. "Our platform's seamless integrations with EHR systems and remote monitoring tools are empowering hospitals to optimize workflows, while our telehealth care expertise is capturing a larger share of the $455 billion federal telehealth opportunity. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, our 70% reduction in operating cash use year-to-date demonstrates prudent execution. With a robust pipeline and FedRAMP unlocking government deals, we're poised for profitability and exponential upside for our investors.

VSEE's dual-segment model-Healthcare Technology and Telehealth Services-continues to thrive, with the Technology segment generating $6.12 million YTD (up 11% YoY) from subscriptions and engineering fees, and Telehealth contributing $4.57 million from patient and institutional services. As the telehealth sector grows at a 23.84% CAGR through 2034, VSEE is uniquely positioned with its white-label platform, clinician staffing solutions, and remote diagnostics, targeting 3-5% reductions in hospital nursing costs and enhanced patient outcomes. Management reaffirms its commitment to value creation through innovation and execution.

VSEE HEALTH, INC.
(FKA DIGITAL HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, AND 2024 (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Restated)

(Restated)

Revenues

Subscription fees

$

894,514

$

1,037,457

$

2,602,186

$

3,080,085

Professional services and other fees

603,696

396,455

2,524,853

1,145,930

Technical engineering fees

163,523

806,456

993,493

1,284,345

Patient fees

882,529

623,198

2,069,565

654,718

Telehealth fees

1,436,393

485,971

2,499,662

516,540

Institutional fees

-

4,900

2,500

5,380

Total revenues

3,980,655

3,354,437

10,692,259

6,686,998

Cost of revenues

1,907,359

569,734

5,170,500

1,890,557

Gross margin

2,073,296

2,784,703

5,521,759

4,796,441

Operating expenses

Compensation and related benefits

1,213,678

1,730,369

4,543,136

3,536,689

Goodwill impairment charges

-

56,675,210

-

56,675,210

General and administrative

2,917,139

2,218,289

7,122,202

2,997,525

Transaction expenses

-

455,834

-

710,479

Total operating expenses

4,130,817

61,079,702

11,665,338

63,919,903

Net operating loss

(2,057,521

)

(58,294,999

)

(6,143,579

)

(59,123,462

)

Other income (expense)

Interest expense

(755,866

)

(115,385

)

(1,727,110

)

(466,530

)

Other (expense) income, net

(5

)

(2

)

183,004

-

Change in fair value of financial instruments

2,828,647

5,737,606

1,412,351

6,285,706

Loss on extinguishment of loan

-

(645,979

)

(126,125

)

(645,979

)

Loss on issuance of financial instruments

(305,000

)

(595,000

)

(443,020

)

(2,213,234

)

Total other income (expense), net

1,767,776

4,381,240

(700,900

)

2,959,963

Loss before (provision for) benefit from income taxes

(289,745

)

(53,913,759

)

(6,844,479

)

(56,163,499

)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

-

(8,802

)

(17,989

)

1,669,586

Net loss

(289,745

)

(53,922,561

)

(6,862,468

)

(54,493,913

)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.02

)

$

(3.58

)

$

(0.42

)

$

(6.53

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

16,549,357

15,077,548

16,429,551

8,351,249

VSEE HEALTH, INC.
(FKA DIGITAL HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

472,759

326,115

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,834,974 and $2,393,033 as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively

2,578,490

1,716,370

Due from related party

284,614

531,656

Prepaids and other current assets

382,522

446,826

Total current assets

$

3,718,385

$

3,020,967

Right-of-use assets, net

315,679

379,585

Intangible assets, net

9,337,504

10,995,000

Goodwill

4,916,694

4,916,694

Fixed assets, net

418,860

680,242

Total assets

$

18,707,122

$

19,992,488

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11,716,584

9,343,659

Deferred revenue

1,150,093

417,815

Due to related parties

51,900

51,900

Operating lease liabilities

85,575

72,836

Finance lease liabilities

184,106

328,833

Factoring payable

122,220

179,007

Encompass Purchase Liability

265,578

263,918

Equity Line of Credit

42,394

80,000

Quantum convertible note, related party at fair value

3,828,125

3,248,000

September 2024 Convertible Note, at fair value

2,043,760

2,094,000

Loan payable, related party

471,651

471,651

Line of credit

456,097

456,097

Notes payable, net of discount

1,944,710

433,983

Exchange Note, at fair value

1,028,158

1,499,000

Common stock issuance obligation

31,227

69,621

Total current liabilities

$

23,422,178

$

19,010,320

Notes payable, less current portion, net of discount

589,374

593,941

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

203,689

269,338

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

-

69,999

Deferred tax liabilities, net

67,379

67,378

Total liabilities

$

24,282,620

$

20,010,976

Commitments, Contingencies, and Concentration Risk (Note 10)

STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 6,158 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively

1

1

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,022,690 and 16,297,190 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,703

1,630

Additional paid-in capital

68,989,139

67,683,754

Accumulated deficit

(74,566,341

)

(67,703,873

)

Total stockholders' deficit

(5,575,498

)

(18,488

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

18,707,122

$

19,992,488

The full Form 10-Q is available on the SEC's website and VSEE's investor relations page at www.vseehealth.com/investors.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.vseehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

VSee Health
Anne Chang
media@vsee.com

VSee Investor Contact:
Milton Chen
VSee Health
investor@vsee.com

SOURCE: VSee Health, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-inc.-delivers-robust-q3-2025-revenue-growth-amid-teleheal-1102957

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.