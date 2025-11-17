Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Versamet Royalties Corporation (TSXV: VMET) ("Versamet" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Tether Investments S.A. de C.V. ("Tether") and the Lundin Family Trusts ("Lundins") as new cornerstone shareholders of the Company.

Tether acquired 11,827,273 common shares, and the Lundins acquired 11,827,272 common shares, each representing approximately 12.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Tether and the Lundins acted independently in their respective acquisitions.

The above share positions were acquired through the purchase of Royal Gold, Inc.'s ("Royal Gold") entire holding of 23,654,545 common shares (the "Royal Gold Shares"). Of these shares, 21,289,091 were transferred within, and remain subject to, an escrow agreement previously disclosed in the Company's May 12, 2025, long-form prospectus. Royal Gold had originally acquired the Royal Gold Shares through its acquisition of Sandstorm Gold in October 2025.

To support and facilitate their investment, the Company entered into separate, standalone Investor Rights Agreements with each of Tether and the Lundins, each providing the holder with the right to nominate one director to the Company, subject to maintaining the applicable ownership threshold.

Dan O'Flaherty, CEO of Versamet, commented, "We are excited to be partnering with Tether and the Lundin family as cornerstone shareholders. Their combination of deep financial strength, proven strategic capabilities, and commitment to the royalty and streaming model makes them powerful partners for Versamet's next phase of growth. Their investment comes at an exciting inflection point for the Company as we advance our U.S. and TSX mainboard listings with an asset portfolio expected to generate more than 20,000 GEOs in 2026."

About Versamet Royalties Corporation

Versamet is an emerging mid-tier precious metals royalty & streaming company focused on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Versamet common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VMET".

For more information about Versamet, including additional details on our royalties and streams, please visit our website at versamet.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's next phase of growth; advancement of the Company's U.S. and TSX mainboard listings; asset portfolio expectation to generate more than 20,000 GEOs in 2026; and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, exploration potential, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts (in general and in connection with respective asset updates), as well as our expectations with respect to such matters. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Versamet to control or predict, that may cause Versamet's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated May 12, 2025, available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

