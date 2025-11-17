Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) (AJN or the Company) announces with deep sadness that AJN founder and long-time director Mark Gasson passed away on November 14, 2025 after a short illness.

Mr. Gasson co-founded AJN in 2016. During his nine years as a director of AJN, Mr. Gasson was instrumental in sourcing prospective properties for AJN in Africa, contributing his more than 35 years of experience as a geologist in mineral exploration and resource development across Africa and South America.

Klaus Eckhof, CEO of AJN, stated that:

"We are deeply saddened by Mark's passing and extend our sympathy and regards to his family and friends. Mark and I worked together for many years on numerous projects, and his enthusiasm and energy will be greatly missed.'

Mr. Gasson previously served on the Boards of Tiger Resources, Erongo Energy and Alphamin Resources, and as exploration manager of a number of junior mineral exploration companies. He was instrumental in the discovery of Tiger Resources' 1 million tonnes Kipoi copper deposit, 250,000 tonnes of tin mineralization grading at 3.5% tin at Alphamin's Bisie tin project, and 3 Moz of gold at Amani's Giro deposits, all of which are located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

