

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (ODERF) issued a response to the inquiry disclosure about the press report on the order of eco-friendly container ships in HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. The company said it is in the process of discussing the contract related to the article and has completed the conclusion of single sales contract or supply contract disclosure for two VLCCs on October 20, 2025.



HD Hyundai Heavy Industries noted that no other contract related to the article has been confirmed, and if the contract is confirmed, it will be re-disclosed at the time of confirmation or within three month.



