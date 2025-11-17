Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41E66 | ISIN: SE0025666969 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF0
München
14.11.25 | 08:02
16,160 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,62015,88017:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2025 15:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank AB: Bulletin from TF Bank's Extraordinary General Meeting on 17 November 2025

The material resolutions passed at TF Bank's Extraordinary General Meeting earlier today are presented below. The meeting was held in TF Bank's offices in Stockholm and by way of postal voting. The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal, as presented in the notice convening the Meeting.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association
The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to amend TF Bank's Articles of Association concerning the Company's corporate name. Through this resolution, the corporate name is changed to Avarda Bank AB.

The Meeting's resolution is conditional upon the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority granting the necessary permits for the name change and the amendment of the Articles of Association. Until the new Articles of Association have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, which is expected to take place during Q2 2026, the company will use the current corporate name TF Bank AB.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on 17 November 2025 at 15:30 CET.

About the Group
We are a fast-growing digital credit and payment platform operating in 14 European countries. Through our proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.