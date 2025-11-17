TF Bank AB: Bulletin from TF Bank's Extraordinary General Meeting on 17 November 2025

The material resolutions passed at TF Bank's Extraordinary General Meeting earlier today are presented below. The meeting was held in TF Bank's offices in Stockholm and by way of postal voting. The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal, as presented in the notice convening the Meeting.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to amend TF Bank's Articles of Association concerning the Company's corporate name. Through this resolution, the corporate name is changed to Avarda Bank AB.

The Meeting's resolution is conditional upon the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority granting the necessary permits for the name change and the amendment of the Articles of Association. Until the new Articles of Association have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, which is expected to take place during Q2 2026, the company will use the current corporate name TF Bank AB.

