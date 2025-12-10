TF Bank AB: TF Bank announces leadership changes in Executive Management

TF Bank AB (publ) announces that Vilma Sool is appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Executive Director effective from 1 January 2026.

We are a fast-growing digital credit and payment platform operating in 14 European countries. Through our proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.