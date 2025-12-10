Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41E66 | ISIN: SE0025666969 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF0
München
10.12.25 | 08:00
15,000 Euro
-1,06 % -0,160
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,88015,10018:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2025 15:15 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank AB: TF Bank announces leadership changes in Executive Management

TF Bank AB (publ) announces that Vilma Sool is appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Executive Director effective from 1 January 2026.

For further information, please contact:?
Joakim Jansson, CEO +46 (0) 73 817 44 63
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

This is information which TF Bank AB (publ) is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 10 December 2025 at 15.15 CET.

About the Group
We are a fast-growing digital credit and payment platform operating in 14 European countries. Through our proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.