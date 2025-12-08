Anzeige
TF Bank AB: TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2025

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 23,602 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2024, the loan portfolio has increased by 21 %* in local currencies.

MonthNovember-25November-24Change
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million2,0101,53331 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume**, SEK million2,5121,68050 %
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million4274153 %
Cumulative for the yearJan-Nov 25Jan-Nov 24Change
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million20,80614,84440%
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume**, SEK million15,45712,17627 %
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million5,1364,40017 %

*Loan portfolio development in local currencies excluding past due receivables in Stage 3

**The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for November 2025 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on 8 December 2025 at 09.30 CET.

About the Group
We are a fast-growing digital credit and payment platform operating in 14 European countries. Through our proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


