TF Bank AB: TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2025

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 23,602 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2024, the loan portfolio has increased by 21 %* in local currencies.

Month November-25 November-24 Change Credit Cards New lending, SEK million 2,010 1,533 31 % Ecommerce Solutions Transaction volume**, SEK million 2,512 1,680 50 % Consumer Lending New lending, SEK million 427 415 3 % Cumulative for the year Jan-Nov 25 Jan-Nov 24 Change Credit Cards New lending, SEK million 20,806 14,844 40% Ecommerce Solutions Transaction volume**, SEK million 15,457 12,176 27 % Consumer Lending New lending, SEK million 5,136 4,400 17 %

*Loan portfolio development in local currencies excluding past due receivables in Stage 3

**The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for November 2025 are preliminary.

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on 8 December 2025 at 09.30 CET.

About the Group

We are a fast-growing digital credit and payment platform operating in 14 European countries. Through our proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.