Scottie Resources: Advancing a High-Grade Gold Resource in Canada Towards Production
© 2025 Swiss Resource Capital
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,945
|1,030
|17:09
|0,945
|1,030
|16:54
Scottie Resources: Advancing a High-Grade Gold Resource in Canada Towards Production
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:46
|Scottie Resources: Advancing a High-Grade Gold Resource in Canada Towards Production
|Scottie Resources: Advancing a High-Grade Gold Resource in Canada Towards Production
► Artikel lesen
|13:38
|Scottie Resources Corp.: Scottie Announces $23.5 Million Non-Brokered Financing
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered...
► Artikel lesen
|07.11.
|Golden Triangle gold update: Scottie Resources strikes again: Join us as we speak with Tom Mumford, President ...
|05.11.
|Scottie focuses on P-Zone's growth potential: Scottie Resources (TSX-V:SCOT) is focusing on demonstrating the ...
|04.11.
|Scottie Resources Corp.: Scottie Resources Intercepts 8.28 g/t Gold over 22.35 m at P-Zone at Scottie Gold Mine Project, BC
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assays from...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP
|0,955
|+0,53 %