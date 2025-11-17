Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.3855
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
11/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.5144
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
59.2288
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
59.5191
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
14/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.7814
XPAR
TOTAL
100 000
58.8858
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
