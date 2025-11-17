JCDecaux renews the exclusive contract with STIB, the Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company, to operate the advertising spaces in the metro, tram and buses

Paris, November 17th, 2025 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that following a competitive tender, it has been awarded a 8+2+2 year contract with STIB, the Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company, to operate the advertising spaces in the metro as well as on and in the trams and buses. The Belgian capital, which attracts nearly 400,000 daily commuters from across the country, is the seat of several key European Union institutions such as the European Parliament, the European Commission and the Council of the European Union (Brussels-Capital: 1.3 million inhabitants).

STIB has once again chosen to trust JCDecaux to manage, from February 26th, 2026:

The deployment of 180 to 200 new digital information screens in 26 STIB stations, replacing the existing furniture. 4 iconic LED screens and 5 digital cubes will equip the busiest stations such as Arts-Loi, Louise and Schuman, as well as 80 interactive touchscreen information hubs enabling STIB to strengthen its communication with passengers;

The operation and maintenance of advertising space across STIB's 1,300 trams and buses;

The advertising operation and maintenance of 900 analogue displays within 69 metro stations, as well as 1,500 frames on the stairs.



Equipped with the latest technologies, the new 75-inch screens are perfectly integrated into their environment and will offer a higher resolution while consuming less power. They will rely on JCDecaux's virtuous Adtech ecosystem to activate high-performance, perfectly planned campaigns targeting the right audiences, with measurable effects. The DOOH offering, connected to the VIOOH (SSP) and Displayce (DSP) suites, will offer all the programmatic power of the media to allow brands to send the right message at the right time in the right place, thanks to the targeting, contextualisation, flexibility and real-time capabilities.

The STIB network, which serves the 19 municipalities of the Brussels-Capital Region as well as 11 surrounding municipalities, has seen a 70% increase in the number of users over the last 10 years. Unique in Europe, this growth demonstrates the popularity and interest of public transport in Brussels. Reaching nearly 1.1 million people per day, the STIB network is a real reference point in terms of public transport with 4 metro lines, 19 tram lines, 52 bus lines and 11 night bus lines, which total more than 400 million trips per year.

True to its strategy of quality and technological innovation, JCDecaux will provide STIB with its expertise and experience to enhance the passenger experience and the visibility of advertising brands, while meeting the requirements of quality of service and sustainability. In line with the ESG commitments of both companies, sustainable development and safety will be strong priorities in the contract, with ambitious targets in terms of renewable energy, recyclable materials and waste management.

As a major player in outdoor advertising in Brussels, JCDecaux benefits from a rich and powerful offer, with a premium positioning in this key market in the heart of Europe, with advertising concessions for street furniture, at Brussels Airport, in the metro, on and in the trams and buses. The Group also manages the retail concessions of Carrefour and Delhaize and the main shopping centres, as well as the Villo!® self-service bike sharing system.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are very pleased to renew our successful partnership with STIB. Thanks to 12 years of close collaboration and a strong focus on meeting advertisers' goals, our new offer aims to better meet their current and emerging needs in Brussels and, more broadly, in Belgium, where the outdoor advertising market has been growing steadily for several years. This new contract is a true recognition of JCDecaux's skills in offering powerful, innovative and high-quality advertising solutions, and will enable us to continue the deployment of iconic media space and a premium and sustainable digital offer within this major European hub, which is the headquarters of Europe and major institutions. We would like to thank STIB for renewing its confidence in us and will continue to mobilise in order to offer products and services that are capable of transforming the transport environment and improving the passenger experience while guaranteeing optimal visibility and efficiency for advertisers and their brands."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m - H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)



For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com -

Join us on X - LinkedIn - Facebook - Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department- Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 - clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com