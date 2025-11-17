Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.11.2025 18:15 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
17-Nov-2025 / 16:38 GMT/BST 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 

The Company announces that Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director, notified the Company that he had sold 5,000 "A" 
Ordinary Shares of 40p at a price of GBP6.51 per share on 13 November 2025. 

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. 

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

Enquiries to: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

17 November 2025 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Richard Fuller 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Non-Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                         213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument      
 
a)                                          
 
       Identification code                        GB00B1YPC344 

b)      Nature of the transaction                     Sale 
 
                                         Price       Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                     GBP6.51       5,000 
 
       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                         5,000 
 
       Price                               GBP32,550.00 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      13 November 2025 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      London

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 408498 
EQS News ID:  2231258 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 11:39 ET (16:39 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
