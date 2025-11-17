Rio Tinto will reduce production at the Yarwun Alumina Refinery in Gladstone by 40 per cent from October 2026, to extend the operation's life until 2035 and allow time to explore further life-extension and modernisation options.

With Yarwun's tailings facility expected to reach capacity by 2031 at current production rates, this curtailment will allow another four years to explore and develop technical solutions that could further extend the refinery's life.

Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations Managing Director Armando Torres said: "While we have extensively explored options to develop a second tailings facility for Yarwun over a number of years, the scale of investment required is substantial and not currently economically viable.

"Reducing production from October 2026 enables us to continue alumina production until 2035 and trial pathways to secure the longer-term future of Yarwun.

"We are committed to our alumina and aluminium operations in Gladstone and will work closely with employees, contractors and suppliers to manage this transition.

"It is a difficult but necessary decision that preserves future options for the site and supports continued economic contribution."

Scaling back production will affect around 180 roles at the refinery, with redeployment planning underway across Rio Tinto sites in Gladstone as a key priority.

The decision will reduce annual alumina production by around 1.2 million tonnes. There will be no impact to customer requirements or Rio Tinto's other operations, with bauxite mines and aluminium smelters continuing to operate at full capacity.

Yarwun remains an important operation for Rio Tinto and the company will continue to focus on innovative tailings solutions at the operation, including neutralisation and centrifuge-based dry tailings.

It will also continue to prioritise decarbonisation technologies, such as replacing coal and gas in boilers with biofuels and delivering the Hydrogen Calcination Project, a world-first initiative supported by Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) funding.

Yarwun currently employs about 725 people and produces around 3 million tonnes of alumina per year, used as a feedstock for Rio Tinto aluminium smelters and international customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117323585/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,

United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493



Media Relations,

Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Alyesha Anderson

M +61 434 868 118

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Bruce Tobin

M +61 419 103 454



Media Relations,

Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152



Media Relations,

US Latin America

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480



Investor Relations,

United Kingdom

Rachel Arellano

M: +44 7584 609 644

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Weiwei Hu

M +44 7825 907 230



Investor Relations,

Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Eddie Gan-Och

M +976 95 091 237



Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: Gladstone