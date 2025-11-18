

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY, ZURN.SW) announced at its Investor Update that it remains firmly on track to deliver on its 2025-2027 financial and strategic targets. The company emphasized that disciplined execution of its strategy continues to drive sustainable growth across key business segments.



A central focus is on structural growth in the Middle Market, Specialty, and Life Protection businesses. Zurich is leveraging its competitive advantages and proven track record to strengthen these areas, while also positioning its Retail franchise for a significant upturn. The Retail business is expected to return to its long-term level of profitability, supported by accelerated top-line growth.



The Group highlighted its financial and operational strength as a foundation for mid-to-high single-digit growth. This momentum is expected to accelerate value creation, reinforcing Zurich's ability to deliver consistent performance.



Finally, Zurich underscored its strong cash generation, which enables the company to sustain superior shareholder returns. This financial resilience ensures that Zurich can continue rewarding investors while executing its long-term growth strategy.



