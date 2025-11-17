According to item 2.3.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer shall be able to demonstrate ongoing business operations.

According to item 1.4.2 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer is required to pay an annual fee and other applicable fees to the Exchange.

According to section 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide to delist an issuer's financial instruments if the issuer materially no longer meets the applicable listing requirements or if the issuer has failed to pay fees or fines in accordance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

QUIA PHARMA AB (publ) has not been able to demonstrate ongoing business operations and consequently does not meet the listing requirement in section 2.3.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. The Exchange views the deficiency as material. Furthermore, QUIA PHARMA AB (publ) has failed to pay its fees to the Exchange in due course.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") has decided to delist the shares of QUIA PHARMA AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Short name: QUIA ISIN code: SE0020678159 Order book ID: 200627

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be December 15, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.