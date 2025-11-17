On June 12, 2025, the shares in QUIA PHARMA AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

The Company has not been able to demonstrate ongoing business operations and consequently does not meet the listing requirement in section 2.3.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. The Exchange views the deficiency as material. Furthermore, the Company has failed to pay its fees to Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") in due course.

According to item 2.3.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer shall be able to demonstrate ongoing business operations.

According to item 1.4.2 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer is required to pay an annual fee and other applicable fees to the Exchange.

According to section 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide to delist an issuer's financial instruments if the issuer materially no longer meets the applicable listing requirements or if the issuer has failed to pay fees or fines in accordance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in QUIA PHARMA AB (publ) (QUIA, ISIN code SE0020678159, orderbook ID 200627).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.