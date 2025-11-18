Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QN5T | ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.11.2025 09:03 Uhr
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Grit Real Estate Income Group: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

DJ TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
18-Nov-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
 
(Registration number: 68739) 
 
LSE share code: GR1T 
 
SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) /               
 
DEL.C0000(MUR) 
 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
 
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00BMDHST63

Issuer Name

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Philip J Milton & Company Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

Barnstaple

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder (if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above) 

Name     City of registered office     Country of registered office

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

11-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  5.300000        0.000000            5.300000    27543661 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous                                            
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GG00BMDHST63       27543661                      5.300000         
 
Sub Total 8.A       27543661                     5.300000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

12-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Barnstaple, England

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 408526 
EQS News ID:  2231434 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2231434&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.