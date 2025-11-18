

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an aviation leasing company, said Tuesday it has signed lease agreements with South Africa's FlySafair for five Boeing aircraft as part of the carrier's fleet modernization plans.



The deal, announced at the Dubai Airshow 2025, includes three new Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets scheduled for delivery from the first quarter of 2028, and two Boeing 737-800NG aircraft set to arrive beginning in the third quarter of 2026.



'We are very pleased to welcome FlySafair as a new customer to AerCap, and to support their fleet modernization plan,' said Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap.



