

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ICG PLC (ICG.L) reported that its first half profit before tax from continuing operations increased to 354.1 million pounds from 182.8 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 101.9 pence compared to 52.1 pence. For six months ended 30 September 2025, total revenue increased to 574.5 million pounds from 405.3 million pounds, last year. Fee and other operating income was 426.6 million pounds compared to 309.8 million pounds. At 30 September 2025, AUM stood at $124 billion and fee-earning AUM at $84 billion.



Separately, ICG plc and Amundi announced a distribution and equity partnership. The parties will initially focus on developing two European evergreen funds, in private equity secondaries and private debt. Amundi will be the exclusive global distributor in the wealth channel for ICG's evergreen and certain other products, with ICG being Amundi's exclusive provider for those products to Amundi's distribution business. Also, Amundi intends to acquire over time, and by no later than 30 June 2027, a non-dilutive 9.9% economic interest in ICG, becoming a strategic shareholder.



