

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (2M6.DE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.374 billion, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $1.270 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.746 billion or $1.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $8.961 billion from $8.403 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.374 Bln. vs. $1.270 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $8.961 Bln vs. $8.403 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.62 to $5.66



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News