Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSXV: KTR) (FSE: 58V) ("Kintavar" or the "Company") is pleased to the Company intends to complete a financing by way of non-brokered private placement to advance a drill program on its Roger Project. Recent downhole EM surveys have outlined multiple moderate to strong off-hole conductors consistent with the Company's Cu-Zn-Au-Ag VMS model. Proceeds will be used to initiate drilling on the strongest anomalies.

Drilling is planned for early 2026 to test the conductors and confirm the source of the sulphide responses. With the latest results strengthening the VMS interpretation and highlighting a cohesive geological framework, the private placement positions Kintavar to advance a focused program and further evaluate the project's base-metal potential.

Kintavar's intention is to raise up to $5 million (the "Maximum Amount") through a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of charity flow-through units ("Charity FT Units") priced at $0.115 per unit and flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") priced at $0.09 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to the Maximum Amount. The Company may accept any combination of Charity FT Units and FT Shares, up to the Maximum Amount. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share ("Charity FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Charity FT Share and each Warrant which will qualify as a "flow-through share" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and the Taxation Act (Québec) (the "Québec Tax Act"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one non-flow through common share of the Company at $0.12 per common share at any time prior to the day that is 24 months from the Closing Date.

Each FT Share will also qualify as a "flow-through share" for purposes of the of the Tax Act and Québec Tax Act.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 9, 2025 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "TSXV").

The gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares and Charity FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Tax Act to advance exploration on the Roger Copper-Gold Project (the "Roger Project").

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering to eligible arm's length finders in accordance with TSXV policies and applicable securities laws.

The Charity FT Units and FT Shares will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. All Charity FT Units and FT Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the Closing Date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Roger Copper-Gold Project

The Roger Project is located approximately 5km northwest of Chibougamau and spans 987 hectares across 28 mineral claims. The Roger Project was the subject of a historical mineral resource estimate in a technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the Roger (1206) Property" dated October 9, 2018 and authored by Geologica Groupe-Conseil (the "Historic Report"), which was prepared for SOQUEM and Enforcer Gold Corp. The Historic Report disclosed an indicated resource of 10.9Mt at 0.85 g/t gold, 0.80 g/t silver and 0.06% copper (333 Koz AuEq), and an inferred resource of 6.569Mt at 0.75 g/t gold, 1.18 g/t silver and 0.11% copper (202 Koz AuEq) (together, the "Historical Estimate")[1]. The Company is treating the Historical Estimate as a "historical mineral resource" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the reader is cautioned not to treat it, or any part of it, as a current mineral resource. The Company has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimate as a current mineral resource. See "Disclosure Regarding Historical Resources" below for more information.

Re-Interpreting the Roger Copper-Gold Project

While the Roger Project deposit was historically interpreted as a porphyry-style or intrusion-related Au-Cu system, Kintavar's recent work suggests that strong potential for gold-rich basemetal sulphides also exist on the property. The high degree of deformation and alteration observed in the rocks raises questions about the prior intrusive-only origin of the mineralization.

Base metal sulphide intervals across the property are observed to occur within iron chlorite-altered felsic to intermediate tuffs, agglomerates, and banded flows, characteristic of VMS-style horizons. This mineralized marker horizon has now been traced along at least 1.4 km of strike length.

To refine this model, Kintavar has systematically compiled and re-evaluated all historical data from the Roger Project, completing relogging and resampling of drill core, detailed rock geochemistry, and age dating of mineralized host rocks. In parallel, physical property testing (density, magnetic susceptibility, conductivity, resistivity, and chargeability) across all lithologies was completed to better detect subtle geophysical signatures of deep sulphide targets.

Geological Comparisons to Known VMS Deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The geological reinterpretation of the historical exploration work completed on the property shows very strong similarities to the geological and geochemical environment of the Agnico Eagle's LaRonde 20N massive sulphide deposit. Results from major oxide and trace element geochemical analysis from sampling of historical core completed in early August are comparable to the chemical signatures of LaRonde Mine rocks.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo (1202) and géo. (311), a Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101.

Disclosure Regarding Historical Resources

The Historic Report has been replaced by a technical report dated July 24, 2025, entitled "43-101 Technical Report on the Roger Property" (the "Technical Report"), which does not contain a resource estimate. The Technical Report was prepared for Kintavar by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo, who is a qualified persons as defined in NI 43-101 and is independent of the Company applying the tests set out in NI 43-101. A copy of the Technical Report has been be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Historic Report summarized above has been included simply to demonstrate the mineral potential of the Roger Project. The Company considers the Historical Estimate to be relevant to the further development of the Roger Project; however, it is not treating the Historical Estimate as a current mineral resource. The Historical Estimate was calculated in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM Standards at the time of publication and predated the current CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines (November, 2019).

The Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to upgrade the Resource as current. To upgrade or verify the Historical Resource as current, the Company will need to complete a thorough review, analysis and resampling of the historical information and drill data as discussed above, along with the incorporation of subsequent exploration work and results subsequent to the publication of the Historic Report, Additionally, a full review of the economic parameters utilized to determine Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction would be required in order to produce a current mineral resource for the Roger Project. Any future mineral resource will need to evaluate the open pit and/or underground potential taking into consideration the current cost and pricing conditions and constraints, along with continuity of resource blocks.

About Kintavar

Kintavar is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Kintavar has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The Company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Kintavar is available on the company website at https://kintavar.com/.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the closing of the Offering, TSXV approval, use of proceeds and information regarding the Roger Project. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] Proven & Probable reserves of 19.9Mt grading 4.26 g/t Au (2,740 Koz), 10.7Mt grading 19.79 g/t Ag and 0.28% Cu, 0.98% Zn (6,830 Koz Ag and 30,033 tonnes Cu, 104,825 tonnes Zn, respectively). Indicated resources of 16.9Mt grading 2.79 g/t Au (1,522 Koz), 5.8Mt grading 15.28 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu, 1.00% Zn (2,873 Koz Ag, 8,213 tonnes Cu, 58,633 tonnes Zn, respectively). Inferred resources of 8.8Mt grading 4.38 g/t Au (1,240 Koz), 1.6Mt grading 11.14 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu, 0.34% Zn (580 Koz Ag, 4,101 tonnes Cu, 5,520 tonnes Zn, respectively). Source: Agnico Eagle year-end 2024 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274969

SOURCE: Kintavar Exploration Inc.