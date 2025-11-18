Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") welcomes the recent analysis by the World Economic Forum (the "WEF") on the increasing geopolitical and industrial urgency around antimony as a critical mineral. In its November 13, 2025 article, "From rare earths to antimony: A strategic approach to critical mineral supply," the WEF underscores supply chain vulnerabilities that align directly with Military Metals' mission and its flagship Trojárová antimony-gold project in Slovakia. (See: Strengthening critical mineral supply chains, starting with antimony | World Economic Forum).

Key Highlights from the World Economic Forum:

The WEF article describes how China, Russia, and Tajikistan dominate over 90% of global antimony mine production - a concentration that represents a strategic risk for Western economies and defense supply chains.

of global antimony mine production - a concentration that represents a strategic risk for Western economies and defense supply chains. Recent export restrictions by China have driven antimony prices to as high as US$50,000 per tonne , spotlighting the urgent need for diversified, reliable supply.

, spotlighting the urgent need for diversified, reliable supply. According to the WEF, the real bottleneck isn't refining capacity - which is underutilized outside China - but upstream mining , making new or restarted mines more important than ever.

- but , making new or restarted mines more important than ever. In its analysis, the WEF calls attention to antimony projects in Central and Eastern Europe (notably Slovakia) as key to re-establishing secure supply chains, and provides a hyperlink to the Company's acquisition of the Slovakian projects.

as key to re-establishing secure supply chains, and provides a hyperlink to the Company's acquisition of the Slovakian projects. The article highlights that long-term offtake agreements and mineral-specific industrial strategies are among the most promising tools to build resilience.

Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director stated, "The World Economic Forum's analysis underscores exactly why we acquired Trojárová: to responsibly explore and hopefully develop a secure, non-Chinese supply of antimony in Europe. We believe our Slovakian project is not just compelling - it's strategically critical."

Located in Slovakia, the Trojárová project sits in a region the WEF explicitly names as promising for antimony supply diversification. As global demand for antimony increases and supply risks mount, the Trojárová project has the potential to play a critical role in bolstering Western industrial and defense resilience. The current geopolitical climate (export restrictions, price spikes) validates the urgency of developing upstream mining capacity in Europe. The WEF argues for long-term offtake agreements. The project's European location may also make it eligible for public-private partnerships, critical minerals funding, or EU strategic backing, consistent with the WEF's call for coordinated industrial strategies.

The Company cautions that it is in early stages of exploration, and as such any potential project development, future production, or market position are inherently uncertain and subject to a wide range of technical, regulatory, financial and market risks. The Company does not have any offtake agreements in place and is not currently negotiating any such agreements. There can be no assurance that the Company will enter into any offtake arrangements, secure financing on acceptable terms, obtain required permits on expected timelines, or advance any project to production.

References in this news release to commentary by the World Economic Forum (WEF) are provided for general industry context only. The WEF's statements are not specific to the Company and should not be read as an endorsement of the Company, its projects, or its development plans, nor as an indication of the timing, likelihood or success of any particular outcome for the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such industry commentary when evaluating the Company's prospects, which depend on factors specific to the Company's properties, plans and circumstances.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information in this news release includes statements related to the Company's exploration and potential future activities and plans such as development or production with respect to the Trojarova Project entry into offtake agreements, the development of Slovakia into an antimony producing region, and future market opportunities for the sale of antimony including through contributions to non-Chinese antimony supply chanis; potential eligibility for public, EU or other strategic funding; anticipated timelines and next steps for project advancement; and other market dynamics with respect to antimony. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Material risk factors include: risks relating to exploration and development of early-stage projects; geological, metallurgical and processing uncertainties; permitting and regulatory risks in Slovakia and the EU; community and environmental considerations; reliance on third parties (including for potential offtakes and financing); commodity price and foreign exchange volatility; competition for critical minerals assets; global trade and geopolitical developments; inflation and supply chain constraints; and general capital market conditions. There can be no assurance that offtake or funding arrangements will be entered into, that permits will be obtained on expected timelines, or that any project will be developed into a producing mine.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are subject to significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Material assumptions include, among other things: the Company's ability to obtain and maintain necessary licenses, permits and access; availability of exploration, metallurgical and development funding on acceptable terms; successful completion of planned technical work programs; commodity prices (including antimony) and exchange rates consistent with management expectations; timely access to skilled labor, equipment and infrastructure; and an operating, regulatory and geopolitical environment in Slovakia and the EU that is generally consistent with current conditions. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates, or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

