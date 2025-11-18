Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) (FSE: 5GP) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first payment under its previously announced Trinity Silver Project agreement (the "Agreement") with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), originally announced on September 17, 2025.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Americore has issued 100,000 common shares to Newmont and has paid the first-year cash payment of US$50,000, representing the first rental payment for the properties during the initial 12-month period of the Agreement. All shares issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled "Technical Report on the Trinity Project," effective Oct. 16, 2025, and dated Oct. 28, 2025, for the company's Trinity silver project. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The report was authored by Jeffery Bickel, C.P.G, of RESPEC, located in Reno NV. Mr. Bickel is a qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines, is responsible for, and approves, the content of the Technical Report and this release.

Summary of Agreement Terms

The Agreement grants Americore a lease to the exclusive right to conduct exploration work for minerals on project lands currently owned by Newmont, and a sublease for lands currently leased by Newmont.

Exploration Agreement Terms:

On the effective date, Americore shall pay US$50,000 to Newmont and issue 100,000 common shares of Americore as rental payment for the properties during the first 12-month period of the Agreement. On or before the first anniversary of the effective date, Americore shall pay US$100,000 to Newmont and issue 300,000 common shares of Americore as rental payment for the properties during the second 12-month period of the Agreement. These payments shall not be offset or credited against any production royalty.

Purchase and Sale Option Terms:

Subject to the conditions set out in the Exploration Agreement, Newmont has agreed to sell, assign, transfer, convey and deliver to Americore all of its rights, title, interest and obligations in both the owned and leased properties. The payment for the purchase shall be:

A one-time payment of US$350,000 to Newmont; The issuance to Newmont of 700,000 common shares of Americore; and A 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty, of which Americore shall have the right to purchase one-half (1%) for US$3.5 million at any time prior to commercial production.

Finder's Fees

In connection with the closing of the first payment, the Company paid finder's fees of $3,750 USD in cash and 7,500 shares.

The completion of this initial payment represents an important milestone for Americore as it advances the Trinity Silver Project and continues to strengthen its North American exploration portfolio.

The company would also like to report the granting of 1.6 million incentive stock options to directors and consultants of the company pursuant to the company's stock option plan. The options have a term of five years and are exercisable at a price of $0.30 per common share.

About Americore Resources Corp.

Americore Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company's primary asset is the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada, which covers approximately 14,523 acres of owned and leased land and hosts a historic open-pit, heap-leach silver operation.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274845

SOURCE: K9 Gold Corp.