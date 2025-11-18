Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF) ("Vizsla Royalties" or the "Company") congratulates Vizsla Silver Corp.("Vizsla Silver") on the positive results of the Feasibility Study on their flagship Panuco project in Sinaloa, Mexico ("Panuco").

"We are thrilled with the strength of the feasibility study and what it means for Vizsla Royalties royalty on Panuco" stated Michael Pettingell, CEO of Vizsla Royalties. "At an after-tax NPV(5%) of US$1.8 billion and an IRR of 111% at US$35.50 per ounce silver and US$3,100 per ounce gold speaks to the exceptional quality of this district. The study outlines an average annual payable production of 17.4 million silver equivalent ounces over an initial 9.4-year mine life starting in late 2027. This equates to roughly 560,000 Oz AgEq owing to Vizsla Royalties based on it's NSR royalty portfolio covering the Panuco project. What's most important for Vizsla Royalties shareholders is our 3.5% NSR concessions covering 100% of Copala where the highest-grade ore in the largest volumes feeds strong economics early in the mine life. With environmental permits expected in the first half of 2026, the final steps to achieving production are right in front of us. Silver focused precious metals royalties remain scarce, and this feasibility study highlights why Panuco stands out as one of the most compelling pure-play royalty assets in the sector"

Vizsla Silver will be hosting a webcast to discuss the Panuco Project Feasibility Study at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) on November 24th. To register, please click here.

For more information on the Feasibility Study, please see Vizsla Silver's press release dated November 12, 2025.

Vizsla Silver Feasibility Study Highlights (Base Case)

3,300 tonnes per day ("tpd") production rate for the first three years, expanding to 4,000 tpd in year 4, producing silver-gold doré with an initial mine life of 9.4 years

High-grade underground mine with Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves 1 averaging US$337/t NSR value (diluted) comprising: Copala deposit with 7.90 Mt averaging 318 g/t Ag and 2.05 g/t Au Napoleon deposit with 4.91 Mt averaging 139 g/t Ag and 1.95 g/t Au

Life of mine ("LOM") average annual payable production of 17,383 koz AgEq2 per year (10,130 koz Ag per year and 83 koz Au per year)

Years 1-5 average annual payable production of 20,078 koz AgEq per year (12,067 koz Ag per year and 92 koz Au per year)

LOM cash costs3 of US$8.56/oz payable AgEq on a co-product basis, LOM all-in sustaining costs (AISC4) of US$10.61/oz payable AgEq on a co-product basis

Pre-production capital expenditures ("CAPEX") of US$238.7M

After-tax NPV(5%) of US$1,802 million and 111% IRR at US$3,100/oz Au and US$35.50/oz Ag

After-tax payback period of 7 months

Underground Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve Estimate contains only Measured and Indicated Resources AgEq oz = Ag oz + Au oz x (US$3,100/oz Au ÷ US$35.50/oz Ag) Total cash costs consist of operating cash costs plus royalties and offsite (refining & transport) charges AISC consist of total cash costs plus sustaining capital and closure costs The effective date of the Feasibility Study is November 4th, 2025.

Inputs Vizsla Silver Panuco Feasibility Study Post-Tax Sensitivity to Metal Prices

(50.0%) (25.0%) Base Case 25.0% 50.0% Ag (US$/oz) $17.75 $26.63 $35.50 $44.38 $53.25 Au (US$/oz) $1,550 $2,325 $3,100 $3,875 $4,650 Post-Tax NPV(5%) (US$M) $461 $1,132 $1,802 $2,471 $3,139 Post-Tax IRR (%) 42.4% 79.4% 111.1% 139.7% 165.4%

About Vizsla Royalties Corp.

Vizsla Royalties Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty company. The Company's principal asset is a net smelter returns royalty on Vizsla Silver's (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) flagship Panuco Project located in Mexico. Panuco is a world-class silver and gold development project actively advancing towards production. A Feasibility Study for Panuco was announced November 12th, 2025, which highlights 17.4 Moz AgEq of annual production over an initial 9.4-year mine life, an after-tax NPV(5%) of US$1.8B, 111% IRR and a 7-month payback at US$35.5/oz Ag and US$3,100/oz Au.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), Jesus Velador, Ph.D. MMSA QP, Vice President of Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

No production decision has been made for Panuco at this time. Any decision to proceed to construction or commercial production will only be made following completion of a feasibility study that demonstrates economic and technical viability in accordance with NI 43-101.

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release relating to Panuco is based on information publicly disclosed by Vizsla Silver and information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vizsla Royalties. Specifically, as a royalty holder, Vizsla Royalties has limited access to Panuco. Although Vizsla Royalties does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported on Panuco by Vizsla Silver may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vizsla Royalties' royalty interests.

