Brenmiller Energy: Brenmiller to Present at Enlit Europe 2025: Leading High-Impact Sessions on Energy Storage and AI Shaping the Future of Clean Energy

ROSH HA'AYIN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy", or the "Company") (Nasdaq:BNRG), a leading global provider of Thermal Energy Storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, today announced that the Company's Chief Business Officer, Mr. Doron Brenmiller, will participate as a moderator and speaker at two key sessions at Enlit Europe 2025 ("Enlit Europe") in Bilbao, Spain on November 18-20, 2025. Enlit Europe's aim is to guide energy transition by connecting industries, inspiring action, and helping Europe evolve into a dependable, decarbonized, and digitalized energy system. At Enlit Europe, Doron Brenmiller will represent Brenmiller Europe S.L. ("Brenmiller Europe"), Brenmiller's Spain-based joint venture with Viridi and Green Enesys.

Storage Session : "Highlighting how advanced storage solutions can accelerate the energy transition"

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

As the Moderator, Doron will lead a focused discussion with EU innovation projects including MOST-H2, AGISTIN, Sinnogenes, AIR4NRG, and BATMAX, together with speakers from EDF, EPRI Europe, UBITECH Energy, and more. AI for Energy, Energy for AI Panel : "How AI is transforming the energy landscape and how resilient infrastructure is needed to power the rise of AI"

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

As a Speaker, Doron will join leaders from Elia Group, Nobile Group, AOTI, E-REDES, and others.

"Europe is where decarbonization is accelerating fastest, and we believe that our growing pipeline, from industrial heat to next-generation hydrogen and e-methanol production projects in the EU, shows how thermal storage is becoming core infrastructure for the clean-energy transition. Enlit Europe sets an ideal stage where we are proud to help lead the conversation on how advanced storage and AI-driven energy systems can make Europe's net-zero ambitions real," Doron Brenmiller stated.

Beyond Europe, Brenmiller's portfolio includes its flagship project which is expected to enter commissioning phase soon at Tempo Beverages Ltd., Heineken's Israeli beverage arm, where bGen is replacing fossil fuel boilers.

About bGen

bGen ZERO is Brenmiller's TES system, which converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen ZERO charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water, or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen ZERO also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen ZERO was named among TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category, won Gold in the Energy Storage and Management category at the 2025 Edison Awards, and won POWER magazine's 2025 Commercial & Industrial Generation Award.

About Brenmiller Europe, S.L.

Brenmiller Europe is a joint venture between Brenmiller Energy, Viridi RE, and Green Enesys aimed at accelerating the adoption of the innovative bGen thermal energy storage technology across Europe. This partnership combines Brenmiller's cutting-edge technology with the renewable energy expertise of European project developers Viridi RE and Green Enesys, who bring an 18-year proven track record in developing, funding, and building over 100 renewable energy projects. For more information, visit Green Enesys and Viridi.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses: the Company's growing pipeline and that advanced storage and AI-driven energy systems can make Europe's net-zero ambitions real; and that the Company's flagship project at Tempo Beverages Ltd. is expected to enter the commissioning phase soon. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2025, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Information available on or through the websites mentioned or hyperlinks included in this press release does not form part of this press release.

