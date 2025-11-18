Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2025 17:48 Uhr
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in October 2025

Nanterre, 18 November 2025

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic

OctoberYTD at the end of October (10 months)
% change 2025/2024% change 2025/2024
VINCI Autoroutes+1.9%+1.4%
Light vehicles+2.2%+1.6%
Heavy vehicles-0.2%+0.7%

In October, traffic at VINCI Autoroutes recorded a solid growth (+1.9%), driven by light vehicles.

This confirms the increase since the beginning of the year to +1.4%, including +1.6% for light vehicles and +0.7% for heavy vehicles*.

* Despite two fewer working days in the first ten months of 2025 compared with 2024.

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

OctoberYTD at the end of October
(10 months)
% change 2025/2024% change 2025/2024
VINCI Airports+3.9%+5.4%
Portugal (ANA)+4.6%+4.7%
United Kingdom*+0.9%+1.1%
France+1.1%+2.8%
Serbia+7.9%+6.1%
Hungary+12%+12%
Mexico (OMA)+8.9%+9.5%
United States of America-13%-4.9%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)-8.8%-11%
Costa Rica-5.2%+1.6%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)-4.1%+2.3%
Brazil+5.5%+9.2%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+8.5%+12%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)+9.3%+15%
Cabo Verde+14%+16%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period
* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

Passenger traffic remains strong at almost all airports in the network. Growth is particularly dynamic in Japan, Mexico, Serbia and Hungary, among others.

Overall, it rose by almost 4% in October, continuing the trend seen in the third quarter of 2025.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2

OctoberYTD at the end of October
(10 months)
% change 2025/2024% change 2025/2024
VINCI Airports+2.0%+5.3%
Portugal (ANA)+2.9%+3.6%
United Kingdom*-1.4%+1.7%
France+0.3%+2.1%
Serbia+2.1%+4.1%
Hungary+9.1%+9.9%
Mexico (OMA)+11%+10%
United States of America-15%+18%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)-2.9%-11%
Costa Rica+4.6%+3.5%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)-4.0%+0.0%
Brazil-1.1%+4.4%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+5.8%+7.5%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)+12%+16%
Cabo Verde+12%+17%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period
* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


