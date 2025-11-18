Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] is taking part in Microsoft Ignite 2025, a premier event for technology professionals and decision-makers hosted by Microsoft, held from November 18 to 21 in San Francisco, California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118836834/en/

A trusted Microsoft partner since 1996, Reply empowers organizations to innovate with Microsoft technologies, driving agility, intelligence, and sustainable growth.

A trusted Microsoft partner since 1996, Reply empowers organizations to innovate with Microsoft technologies, driving agility, intelligence, and sustainable growth. With more than 2,000 Microsoft certifications across its network of companies including Business Elements Reply, Cluster Reply, Solidsoft Reply, Light Reply, Root16 Reply, Valorem Reply, WM Reply and Zest Reply the group has achieved all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations. This year, Reply is also celebrating two major honors: the Microsoft Inclusion Changemaker Partner of the Year and the Americas SI Emerging Partner of the Year.

At Reply booth (booth #4535), Reply will feature a series of immersive, interactive demos that highlight how AI, Agentic AI, and Microsoft Copilot are transforming productivity, creativity, and collaboration. Among these, Reply will showcase:

The Copilot AI-scape Room A gamified experience where participants use Microsoft 365 Copilot prompts to "escape" a digital challenge, showcasing how AI and Agentic AI can enhance problem-solving and teamwork. After completing the escape room, they'll leave with a custom AI-generated avatar photo celebrating their achievement.

A gamified experience where participants use Microsoft 365 Copilot prompts to "escape" a digital challenge, showcasing how AI and Agentic AI can enhance problem-solving and teamwork. After completing the escape room, they'll leave with a custom AI-generated avatar photo celebrating their achievement. The AI Digital Frame Experience An interactive installation featuring a lifelike digital human displayed within a dynamic digital frame. Visitors can engage directly with the digital human to ask questions about Reply and explore how AI-driven customer engagement can create more natural, human-like interactions.

An interactive installation featuring a lifelike digital human displayed within a dynamic digital frame. Visitors can engage directly with the digital human to ask questions about Reply and explore how AI-driven customer engagement can create more natural, human-like interactions. AI-Powered Innovation Highlights A collection of live demos highlighting Reply's advancements and solutions across Microsoft Azure, AI for Good, Copilot adoption, CRM and customer experience, Security and AI agent orchestration demonstrating how enterprises can leverage Microsoft technologies to achieve secure, scalable, and intelligent innovation.

On Thursday, November 20 at 2:00 p.m. PT, Reply will host a session titled "Enable Intelligent Enterprises with Copilot and Custom AI Agents."

This session will explore how Reply has partnered with leading organizations to bring AI agents to life extending the power of Microsoft 365 Copilot and developing custom Agentic AI solutions that address unique business needs. Attendees will gain practical insights into the opportunities, business value, and strategies to start or scale their AI agent journey.

Beyond the event, Reply continues to collaborate with Microsoft to leverage AI and cloud technologies to address global challenges. Initiatives include the overdose prevention app for Aberdeen City Council, AI-powered art applications for Art Basel, the digital twin of St. Peter's Basilica, and the European Medicine Verification System demonstrating technology's power to drive positive global impact.

Discover how Reply is enabling the intelligent, Agentic enterprise of tomorrow: https://www.reply.com/en/reply-and-microsoft

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118836834/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Phone +390117711594

Anusha Shankar

a.shankar@reply.com

Tel. +1 312 9980306